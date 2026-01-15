Jeff the Land Shark is the cutest li'l defendant in his cute li'l suit as Daredevil takes on his case

Jeff the Land Shark is one of the heckin' cutest li'l guys in the whole Marvel Universe. But as his many fans know, he's got a bit of a mischievous streak, and now it's landed him in some hot water (pun intended) as he faces his day in court.

Thankfully, he's got Matt Murdock along for the ride to help him avoid jail time in It's Jeff Meets Daredevil #1 by Jeff's co-creator, writer Kelly Thompson, and longtime Jeff artist Gurihiru. We've got your first look at the one-shot right here, featuring Jeff all dressed up in a fine suit with Matt hard at work defending him.

Check it out:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE ADVENTURES OF JEFF THE LAND SHARK CONTINUE WITH DAREDEVIL! In this special new story from star Jeff team Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, Jeff the Land Shark learns the meaning of courage from THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR!" reads Marvel's official description of It's Jeff meets Daredevil #1. "Plus, the latest season of IT'S JEFF appears in print for the very first time so you can enjoy all the adorableness and chaos the way Daredevil himself would - without a phone screen!!! Don't miss what happens when Jeff wins the lottery, goes to the groomer, and best of all…TAKES ON THE HULK!"

It's Jeff is one of the longest running of Marvel's current crop of digital first Infinity comics, which are first released on the Marvel Unlimited app before being collected in print.

It's Jeff Meets Daredevil #1 goes on sale February 18. While we wait, check out the best Daredevil stories of all time.