Cillian Murphy is still down for a Peaky Blinders movie "if there's more story to tell"

Cillian Murphy is still open to doing a Peaky Blinders movie – though we're still not sure when or if it's happening.

In Variety's Actors on Actors interview, Margot Robbie brought up the series and asked Murphy if there was going to be a spin-off movie.

"I mean, I’m open to the idea," Murphy said. "I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell..."

"Of course there's more story to tell!" Robbie, who admitted to being a huge fan of the show moments before, replied. "You rode off on a horse! Like, what now?"

Murphy played Thomas Shelby for the show's nearly 10-year run, with the last episode premiering in April of 2022. A movie was announced in 2021. In 2022, showrunner Steven Knight said he was almost finished with the script for a Peaky Blinders movie, and that he was "setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham," where the real-life Peaky Blinders roamed, with production set to begin in 2023. However, we haven't heard anything since.

Knight is also pretty busy right now, though. Earlier this year, he was hired to replace previous screenwriter Damon Lindelof as head writer for Disney and Lucasfilm's forthcoming Star Wars movie about Daisy Ridley's Rey, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Murphy, after just starring in Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster Oppenheimer, has just wrapped filming on yet another historical drama titled Small Things Like These from director Tim Melants.

