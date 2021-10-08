Peaky Blinders movie will shoot in 2023, reveals showrunner

The Peaky Blinders movie will start shooting in 2023, Variety reports, and it'll mark the end of the Peaky Blinders story.

Showrunner Steven Knight revealed during a London Film Festival panel that Peaky Blinders season 6 has finished shooting and editing is nearly wrapped up too. The show's final installment is expected to air sometime in spring 2022.

"And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham," Knight added. “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it."

There may be other shows that take place in the same universe (although Knight said he isn't "fond" of the term 'spin-off'). However, Knight said he is likely to "pass the baton" for those rather than directly supervising them himself. The writer and producer has previously said that he had always intended to end the Peaky Blinders story with a movie, though.

The Cillian Murphy-led series first aired in 2013 on BBC Two and since then has won numerous awards. Set in Birmingham, it follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War One. Joe Cole, Paul Anderson, and the late Helen McCrory also star, with actors like Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Adrien Brody also appearing in previous seasons.