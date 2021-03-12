Call of Duty: Warzone Strela compilation has me rethinking my loadouts

A Call of Duty: Warzone player posted a tribute to their favorite weapon on Reddit that may have all of us working the Strela launcher into our loadouts.

Call of Duty: Warzone player and Reddit user greg_shauflin posted a compilation of Strela kills, calling it "the most underrated meta weapon in Warzone." With kills like this, I'd have to agree with them. The Strela-P is a secondary weapon that fires a single explosive, armor-piercing projectile, and while the explosion itself isn't huge, this compilation proves it can get the job done, as the player repeatedly downs helicopters and gets several multi-kills with it. They've even got the Modern Warfare Obsidian camo on it, which requires them to destroy a vehicle or a killstreak 100 times. That's a lot of Strela play.

From the video it's clear that the Strela is very accurate at multiple ranges, as it has a very fast projectile velocity, although you'll notice there's an increased projectile drop beyond 50 meters. Despite this, it's still incredibly efficient at various distances, and a quick Google search for 'Call of Duty: Warzone Strela' yields dozens of results lauding the Strela as the best launcher to use in Warzone and suggesting it's " actually a sniper ."

We just reported that Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the JOKR to wipe out entire squads, and wondered if the launcher could be the new meta. However, with this compilation and all of the other videos showing off the Strela's versatility, it looks like we've got a battle for launcher meta superiority on our hands in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 .

