Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the JOKR to wipe out entire squads

It looks like an explosive new meta is beginning to appear in Call of Duty: Warzone, surrounding the JOKR and its powerful capabilities.

The JOKR rocket launcher is emerging as a devastating weapon for the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Below, you can see a perfect example of why: some players are saying it's a more accurate, predictable, and powerful version of a sniper rifle, and an excellent option for finishing off enemies from afar after your teammates have downed them. It's also much more exciting to watch in action.

Next, you can see an extremely sneaky tactic in display involving the JOKR. First, the player runs into the ground floor of one of the tall buildings in the southern city area of the Verdansk map, and then uses a Cluster Strike to force the enemy team on the roof into the stairwell for cover. Then, they aim the JOKR up the stairwell at the enemy team, and fire with the lock-on, eliminating them all in one fell swoop. It's an incredibly clever play, and something we might see plenty more of going forward in Warzone.

Finally, you can see a perfect demonstration of why the JOKR is an excellent counter to any sniper in Warzone. Enemies positioned on one of the radio towers around the Airport area of the Verdansk map can be particularly annoying to deal with, and in this clip below, you can see a player use the JOKR to immediately eliminate them without warning.

There's no doubt about it: the JOKR is a force to be reckoned with in Call of Duty: Warzone. It's not like we'll be seeing people with JOKR's everywhere dominating the game, since they're not exactly the most commonly-encountered weapon in Warzone, but it's still fascinating to see the community rally around the destructive power of the rocket launcher.

