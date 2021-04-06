Call of Duty Warzone goes nuclear early thanks to a hilarious bug

A Call of Duty Warzone player has captured footage of a nuke crashing into Verdansk and then... not really being the sort-of cataclysmic event we're all expecting to happen very soon.

In this hilarious Warzone bug, you can see a massive missile careening downward from high-up in the sky before landing on the ground with a thud. Some smoke/dust billows up around the crash site and then things pretty much just go back to business as usual. I love how just after the missile drops, the player looks around - presumably in amazement - only to get shot by another player and snapped back to reality so unceremoniously.

Verdansk has officially been nuked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7UHmTMBGaApril 6, 2021 See more

It's an amusing glitch for sure, but it's also a good preview of the actual Warzone nuke coming soon, likely in a live event, to bring about major changes to the map. ModernWarzone was even kind enough to snatch a screengrab of the incoming missile just before it makes contact to give a clearer idea of its size.

The best size reference you’ll get for the missiles flying over Verdansk pic.twitter.com/UgLYM6EjtbApril 6, 2021 See more

Now, what happens after the real nuke drops is still an open question. Raven Software has been teasing nukes for a while, but we still aren't sure exactly what it means for the Warzone season 3 map. A recent leak suggests the new map will be a Cold War-era Verdansk rather than an entirely new map, though that's still unconfirmed. Either way, we'll know the exact level of devastation those Warzone nukes are packing in just a short while, as we're expecting Warzone season 3 to launch with a bang on (or near) April 22.

