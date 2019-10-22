Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-order guide

With only a few days left to act, you need to know how to get your Call of Duty Modern Warfare pre-order nailed down, ensuring you're ready to go on day one. And to ensure you get the pre-order bonuses too. There's always the temptation to wait, but it's likely to be a highly polished affair straight from the off, and looking at pre-ordering Call of Duty will give you several options, bonuses and variants to choose from to make your copy a tiny bit more special and this guide on how to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is going to help you do exactly that. Naturally, there will be copies flying around on day one, it pays to plan ahead, and so pre-ordering is definitely the best way to prepare ahead of the October 25 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release date.

We've had plenty of info drops recently and our excitement is well and truly at its peak. The relatively recent Call of Duty launch trailer is classic Call of Duty stuff, setting up the explosive game beautifully for us, while the Special Ops trailer gave us a tasty look at the coop multiplayer aspect. If the game can nail a great combo of single-player campaign and multiplayer mayhem then this will be in many people's game of the year discussions.

The game has all the makings of being a return to classic CoD and a real crowd pleaser. As well as being a soft reboot of a much loved title, it is also likely to be a spectacular entry into the series in its own right, promising to be the epicentre of much discussion, analysis and interest. If the campaign is as strong as its predecessor and namesake then it's likely to be one of the best modern shooters. All the more reason to get your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 pre-order done and completed. Below, you'll find some advice on how to pre-order Call of Duty, as there are several different editions of the game as well as console bundles too. To keep it clear you'll find the title of each physical edition up for pre-order (there are a couple of digital-only editions by the way), what's in it, and where you can get it all detailed below.

Get the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-order deals

The usual group of retailers and sellers have live links to varying variants and editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders, though there might be some differing levels of stock. There's also a difference between the US and UK about what edition comes with exactly what extras so examine your options carefully both here and on the retailers' web pages when you get there.

The prevailing pre-order bonus, no matter what edition you go for, is that you'll be able to play as Captain price in Black Ops 4 Blackout almost immediately after you pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Blizzard Activision)

The simple and standard edition of the game. Remember you will get Captain Price for Black Ops 4 Blackout though! And, of course, be able to play it on day one.

US Call of Duty Modern Warfare Standard Edition pre-order links

UK Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition pre-order links

A quick note for anyone drawn to a slight variation upon the standard edition them as Argos are offering a Gift Edition which includes a bottle opener and coasters designed by Numskull.

Amazon UK also have their own take on standard edition, calling it a Limited Edition (Amazon UK Exclusive). This edition gets you a bonus in-game emblem, calling card and weapon charm. It seems like a straight alternative for the normal standard edition as that looks out of stock at the moment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders - Precision Edition

(Image credit: Blizzard Activision)

This one is a super edition that bags you a whole host of extra physical and digital goodies (as outlined in the promotional image). However it is a US GameStop exclusive edition so anyone not in the US will have to look on with jealousy. Boo.

US Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Precision Edition pre-order links

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders - Dark Edition

(Image credit: Blizzard Activision)

You'll have to go to GameStop in the US and GAME in the UK for this one, but the most elaborate and special of these limited editions, the Dark Edition, bags you the following physical and digital goodies:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game + steelbook

Night Vision Goggles

Display Stand for Night Vision Goggles

Custom In-game Tactical Knife (digital)

"All Ghillied Up" Operator Pack (digital)

"Crew Expendable" Operator Pack (digital)

"War Pig" Operator Pack (digital)

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Animated Calling Card (digital)

It looks like stock levels of this one are low at the moment. Hopefully there will be a late injection of stock in the run up to the release date.

US Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Dark edition pre-order links

UK Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Dark Edition pre-order links

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders - Console bundles

(Image credit: Sony)

You can also go the absolute whole hog on a hardware bundle too with a PS4 or PS4 Pro bundle if that takes your fancy. However, the PS4 500GB bundle seems to only be available to our UK readers; the PS4 Pro is more readily available.

US Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 bundles pre-order links

UK Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 bundles pre-order links

Getting the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

It seems obvious but the best way to play the latest iteration, and looking-spectacular reboot of Call of Duty is going to be with as optimised a gaming setup as you can create. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals, the best Xbox One X deals going to ensure you have the top console model of your choice, or one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops going to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's missions. You'll also need to see it perfectly clearly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs to enable you to soak up all the details and the rich vibrancy likely to be on offer. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.