Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage features Namor in action and another glimpse at the new Black Panther

By Lauren Milici
Queen Ramonda and Aneka make an appearance too

Marvel released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusively at D23. Luckily, Total Film was on the ground for the footage and a new look at the upcoming superhero movie.

The brief clip featured Angela Basset's Queen Ramonda facing the fallout of the newfound interest in Wakanda – and specifically its Vibranium supplies. Elsewhere, new villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) was in action as he battled M'Baku (Winston Duke).

The clip also featured a new look at Michaela Coel's badass hero Aneka. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) revealed there was another glimpse at the new Black Panther as well, with some clues as to who it could be.

The cast and crew were at the panel where Ryan Coogler teased he was in the editing room for the movie. Letitia Wright also teased that "the Wakandan family has expanded" in Black Panther 2.

The first trailer was shown at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year before hitting the internet. This featured the country in mourning for late King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther sees Wright back as T'Challa's sister Shuri, as well as the return of Danai Gurira's Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, and Martin Freeman's Everett Ross. The cast will also feature some newcomers, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, ahead of her Disney Plus show.

Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. For even more on the MCU, you can also see our guides to the Marvel timeline, all the upcoming Marvel movies, and how to watch Marvel movies in order.

 For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel

