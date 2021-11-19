Black Friday PS5 games deals offering great discounts on top titles at Amazon

Black Friday PS5 game deals are already coming in thanks to some early Amazon UK deals, meaning there are some great savings to be had on the best PS5 games right now.

A couple of the PS5 launch games are getting great discounts for those wanting to experience them this year. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now £32.99, down from £51.99, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also £32.99, down from that lofty £59.99 RRP.

You've also got some other PS5 exclusives on sale right now, including the top-notch Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, which is now £45.99 rather than £69.99, and the brutally brilliant Demon's Souls Remake that's now £42.99, dropped from £69.99.

We've also got the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at £45.99 (was £69.99), and the Deathloop Deluxe Edition for £40.99 (was £79.99).

It doesn't stop there either. The Far Cry 6 Gold Edition has fallen to £55.99 (was £79.99), and that offer includes all the DLC. Meanwhile, RPG fans should be taking a gander at the chunky discount on The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood, as that's down to £20.99 from £59.99. There's also a little discount on Death Stranding: Director's Cut, which has £10 off, bringing it down to £32.99.

You'll find more information on all of the Black Friday PS5 games deals through Amazon UK just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday PS5 deals further down the page.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 game deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | £51.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | £51.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £19 - A great showcase of what the PS5 can do, Spider-Man: Miles Morales hasn't had many discounts since launching last year. However, right now you'll find it for £5 less than we've ever seen it before, thanks to nearly £20 off at Amazon.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Save £24 - Like Miles, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hasn't strayed far from its RRP since launch. But Amazon's dropped that price down to £45.99 for the first time. There's never been a better time for a reunion with old pals.



Sackboy: A Big Adventure | £59.99 Sackboy: A Big Adventure | £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - Sackboy's solo jaunt was one of the PS5 launch titles, and yet has taken almost a year to get any kind of discount. Previously the lowest price was £44.99 back in August, which just shows you what a discount this is.



Demon's Souls | £69.99 Demon's Souls | £69.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - Save yourself almost £30 on a whole load of death with this deal. This is the lowest price for this PS5 launch title, as Demon's Souls has only ever hit £49.99 in the past, so that extra £7 savings gives us the best price yet here.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Save £24 - We've never seen Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut drop below £55, which means this £45.99 price tag all the more impressive. If you missed out on this during the PS4 era, there's never been a better time to jump into one of Sony's gems.



Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster | £79.99 Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster | £79.99 £40.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've only ever seen the Deathloop Deluxe Edition (with the Amazon exclusive steel poster) available for around £60 in the past, and that was only thanks to a recent discount. That means this £40.99 sales price is offering excellent value for those looking to get a little extra out of their playthrough of one of the year's biggest games.



The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood | £59.99 The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood | £59.99 £20.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - This is quite the discount on this one, with a saving of almost £40 to be snapped up. This price has only fallen to the £50 mark once before today, so grabbing this collection for £20.99 is a real steal.



Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | £79.99 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | £79.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £29 - Get the base game with the DLC Season Pass, along with some other extras for a great price now, with an additional £14 over the previous £69.99 sales price.



Death Stranding: Director's Cut | £42.99 Death Stranding: Director's Cut | £42.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - It's not even been available that long, but that hasn't stopped Amazon cutting £10 off the price of The Death Stranding: Director's Cut.



More of today's best Black Friday PS Plus deals

If these aren't the deals for you, you'll find plenty more early Black Friday deals available across the web right now. We're bringing you all the best discounts from your favorite retailers, including top deals on PS Plus subscriptions:

More Black Friday deals

For more PlayStation deals, we're also rounding up the best PS5-related offers, which include everything from PS5 restock updates to Black Friday PS5 SSD savings, Black Friday PS5 monitor deals, and all the way down to Black Friday PS5 headset offers.