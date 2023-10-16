One of the best Star Wars droids has a secret cameo in The Creator

New sci-fi movie The Creator features a cameo from a Star Wars droid – but the team behind the film isn't revealing any more details just yet.

"We have an Easter egg of K-2SO in the movie as well," VFX supervisor Jay Cooper told The Direct . "But you know, you're going to have to find that one on your own… It’s in there. I can circle it if I’m given the chance."

K-2SO is the droid voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he's set to make another appearance in the upcoming Andor season 2. A former Imperial enforcer droid, he was reprogrammed by Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to serve the Rebellion. Rogue One, which serves as a prequel to A New Hope, was directed by The Creator helmer Gareth Edwards, so it makes sense that the former would make a nod to the latter.

"I needed to get off the merry-go-round, do you know what I mean?" Edwards previously told SFX magazine about the break he took between making his 2016 Star Wars movie and new release The Creator. "In Hollywood, you can get stuck on the hamster wheel, or whatever analogy you want to use. I just wanted to get off and have a break to take some time thinking about the next thing."

The Creator stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent who's tasked with taking down the architect of the AI forces that have taken over the planet. The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, and Allison Janney.

