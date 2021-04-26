Watch how one heroic Warzone player handles cheaters hiding under the map

In today's most cathartic news, a Call of Duty Warzone hero stops a group of cheaters from using anexploit to kill unsuspecting players.

In case you hadn't heard, people are taking advantage of a glitch in Warzone's new Verdansk '84 map to hide under the map and shoot down players as they walk by from above. Despite Activision banning about 500,000 cheaters since the battle royale launched last March, this particular exploit hasn't been patched out yet. Thankfully, this Reddit user took matters into their own hands in the most satisfying - theatrical, even - way.

Everything about this scene is a work of art, from the excessive amount of lead fired at the cheaters to the pitch-perfect ending where the anti-cheater flawlessly yeets the escape SUV into the ocean. Even the song playing in the background, 'Shout' by Tears for Fears, just fits the triumphant mood so perfectly. "Haha I'm not going to lie it felt great," the player admitted on Reddit. "When I see that car heading that way I know what's going on. These kids did it immediately off spawn too smh."

Of course, none of this is to say the Warzone devs are slacking on anti-cheat measures - the new Warzone map just went live a few days ago, so it's natural for it to have some kinks. In an interview with VGC last week, Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge got personal about Warzone cheaters. "We make this content for the players and while you're upset that it ruined your game, I'm upset that it's ruining some of the best work that I've done in my life," Hodge said.

Surely Hodge can take some solace along with us in these few brief moments of player-enacted Justice.