Call of Duty: Warzone creative director is "upset" by cheaters affecting the game

Call of Duty: Warzone's creative director is "upset" by the impact that cheaters have had on the battle royale game.

Speaking to VGC in a new interview this week, Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge spoke about the personal impact that cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone have had on him. "We make this content for the players and while you’re upset that it ruined your game, I’m upset that it’s ruining some of the best work that I’ve done in my life," Hodge said.

"I made this content for players and I know that everyone around the team feels that way," the creative director of Warzone continued. "We put our hearts into this content, we have 100 million players, it’s been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we’ve ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone."

Hodge rounded out by adding that "I know the security team are on top of it and they’re continually going to make updates." This is certainly true, as Raven Software has banned waves of Warzone cheaters repeatedly so far this year, culminating in the news that nearly 500,000 total Warzone players had been banned for cheating or hacking since the game launched.

These comments from Hodge shortly preceded the debut of Verdansk 84, the brand new map for Call of Duty: Warzone. When a nuclear bomb hit Verdansk earlier this week, debuting the first live event for the battle royale game, players were temporarily booted out of the game, but were able to return to the new map yesterday.

This was the first ever live event for a Call of Duty game, and unfortunately it didn't go entirely to plan for Raven Software, with repeated crashes and sever queues for players around the world. That being said, Verdansk 84 is now live and functioning as intended for all to enjoy, with new Operators, weapons, and more to unlock as part of the brand new Season 3 content drop.

