Verdansk 84 is the new map for Call of Duty: Warzone

Verdansk 84 is the new Warzone map. The redesigned map includes 7 new locations, along with 5 locations that have been given a new layout. Included in these new locations are Gora Summit, which has replaced Dam in the north of the map and is based on the Black Ops multiplayer, the Krast Salt Mines which takes the place of Quarry, and the monolithic Grid Array, which you’ll be able to spot as you drop in.

Time to throw down while throwing it back. Verdansk hasn't looked this good since the Spring of 1984. Get ready and drop into Season Three of #Warzone. #Verdansk84 Live Now. pic.twitter.com/8WLuDQeC7IApril 22, 2021 See more

On top of those, there’s also the Old Mine in the north west corner of the map, Airplane Factory in the centre, new versions of Verdansk Airport and Stadium, as well as redesigned areas such as Downtown, Superstore, and Farmland. In short, while Verdansk 84 might look familiar, it might not feel like the place where you’ve been playing since Warzone launched last year.

The revamped location was revealed in the final part of today’s live event, which saw players fight for a chance to push the button that set off the Warzone nuke event. After having a day of only being able to play on a special nighttime version of Rebirth Island, the second part of The Destruction of Verdasnk event whisked players straight onto the Warzone new map, allowing them to finally see what the start of Season 3 really looks like.



Speaking of Warzone Season 3, there’s been plenty of updates to Black Ops Cold War this week as well. These include new multiplayer maps, alongside the return of fan-favorite mode Sticks and Stones. Plus, with the Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass for Season 3 now live, it's time to make the most of all the new additions across both games.

