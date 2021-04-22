Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass for Season 3 has been revealed

The brand new Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass for Season 3 is here, complete with new Operator skins, weapons, and more.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 battle pass is now live and available for all players to purchase, for the minimum fee of 1,000 COD Points. As soon as you purchase the new Season 3 battle pass, you'll immediately unlock new Operator Wraith and a new skin for Woods, the former of which you can see just below.

(Image credit: Activision)

At tier 15 of the new battle pass, there's the new PPSh-41, an SMG which you'll be doubt seeing a lot of over the coming few weeks. Season 2's battle pass introduced the new LC10 SMG, which shot to the top of many Warzone weapon tier lists, and if the PPSh-41's reputation in past Call of Duty games is anything to go by, this is sure to be an equally popular weapon of choice.

Next in the Warzone Season 3 battle pass, there's two standout weapon Blueprints to be unlocked. Hitting tier 21 rewards you with the "Vex Lord" assault rifle Blueprint, while attaining tier 27 of the new battle pass unlocks the "Gilded Rose" shotgun Blueprint for you to use.

Call of Duty battle passes usually unlock two new weapons, and the Warzone Season 3 battle pass is no different. If you can get to tier 31, you'll get your hands on the new Swiss K31 sniper rifle, which is actually the first time in the string of new battle passes that a sniper rifle has been unlocked through battle pass progression.

Finally, hitting tier 100 and maxing out the Warzone Season 3 battle pass nets you the elite "Roman Standard" legendary sniper rifle Blueprint. Additionally, you'll unlock the flashy new White Queen skin for Wraith, a fitting outfit for the deadly new character.

Warzone's new battle pass might be out now, but we're still waiting on the new map to finally launch. After the event kicked off yesterday with a nuclear bomb hitting the Verdansk map, players are waiting to see what will replace later today.

