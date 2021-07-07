Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working fix and how to start the DLC

An issue with Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working has arisen right as the DLC has launched worldwide, preventing players from accessing the new story centered on Aiden Pearce. Some players are finding it impossible to play the new content for Watch Dogs Legion despite either having purchased it individually or owning the season pass. If you're encountering the problem of Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working, or you're not sure how to start Bloodline, keep reading for the solution.

Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working fix

A similar issue to this occurred with the recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC, and the fix is essentially the same. If you're on PS4 or PS5 and you've encountered the Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working problem, you need to head over to the PlayStation Store and search for "Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline", then enter the store page for the DLC product. From here, the console should recognise you already own it and you'll be allowed to download the expansion.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X, there are two different fixes to try. The first is simple and has been reported as working by the community; hard reset your console. This means you should shut it down, then unplug it, then plug it back in and turn it on again. If that doesn't work, look for the "Manage Game and Add-Ons" section of the Xbox dashboard. On here, there may be a small download, approximately 10MB, to finish off for Bloodline before you can play.

How to start Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline

When you've got past the Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline not working issue and have downloaded it successfully, how do you start Bloodline? That's actually very simple. You don't need to enter your existing save file and go somewhere specific like a lot of open world games require; instead, you just need to click on the brand new Bloodline option on the main menu. This will thrust you right into the start of the Bloodline story, but make sure you've actually finished the story for the main game first so you know exactly what's going on.

