Watch Dogs Legion Finding Bagley photo locations: Where to find the corrupted memories

When you've beaten the game and saved London from Zero Day, you'll be faced with the Watch Dogs Legion Finding Bagley mission. In order to avoid spoilers we won't provide much context for this guide, but during the mission you need to find nine locations in total in Watch Dogs Legion.

You're trying to restore Bagley's corrupted memories to help him remember who he once was and while the game will let you know when you're close to the correct photo location, it doesn't give you any more help than that, so you can drive around aimlessly for ages hoping to stumble upon the right place. To save you some time and frustration, here are all of the corrupted memories and photo locations for the Watch Dogs Legion Finding Bagley mission.

Watch Dogs Legion Finding Bagley mission explained

To make this as spoiler-free as possible, Bagley wants you to restore his memories. He gives you some corrupted photos that you can view in the Data tab, listed 1-8. You need to visit these places, take a photo, then listen to the audio log for context revealing some of Bagley's history. When you've completed the first eight, you'll be given a ninth one to complete, but to make things more confusing, it's listed as Corrupted Memory 4.5 in the list. Here's the full list, in order.

Finding Bagley photo locations

The above map shows all of the locations you need to take photos to complete the Finding Bagley mission. Keep reading to see each photo in detail.

1. Finding Bagley photo location: National Gallery

The first photo location is the National Gallery, on the north side of Trafalgar Square.

2. Finding Bagley photo location: London Eye

Another iconic London landmark, head over to the London Eye (or wheel, depending on your preferred term) on the south side of the river.

3. Finding Bagley photo location: World of Tomorrow

The third corrupted memory is the World of Tomorrow, up in Islington & Hackney.

4. Finding Bagley photo location: Brixton Recreation Centre

Number four is on the opposite side of the map, at the Brixton Recreation Centre.

5. Finding Bagley photo location: Crosier & Cherry

Arguably the hardest of the lot, the fifth photo is inside the Crosier & Cherry pub in Camden. It's very central, up the road from the TOAN Attack Site and south of The Sandstone Residence.

6. Finding Bagley photo location: Duck Cottage

This is Duck Cottage, at the far side of the greenery surrounding Buckingham Palace. Drive north from the DedSec safehouse to find it.

7. Finding Bagley photo location: Wellington Arch

At the opposite side of Buckingham Palace is Wellington Arch, at the leftmost point on the map.

8. Finding Bagley photo location: Guy's Hospital

Eight is Guy's Hospital in the middle of Southwark, over the road from King's College and slightly north of the Bricklayers Arms.

9 (4.5). Finding Bagley photo location: Walkie Talkie

For the final photo, head to the Walkie Talkie bar in the City of London and take the elevator up to the top. Walk out onto the balcony and take a photo of the cityscape. Even if it's a bit cloudy like in our screenshot, it should still jog Bagley's memory.

Finding Bagley: Meeting Bradley Larsen

We won't spoil the rest of the quest because it's all marked on your map from here, but the next step is to find Bradley Larsen over at St. Pancras. You've done the tough part of the mission, so just pay attention for the rest as you learn more about Bagley.