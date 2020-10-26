Check out this Watch Dogs: Legion Stormzy mission

British rapper Stormzy stars in a mission in Watch Dogs: Legion, and Ubisoft gave him a chance to play it early. that's all about him.

The new mission is a treat for fans of the London musician, packed with content that lets players get a robust experience revolving around his music. The collaboration, revealed on September 10 and available in the game on launch, was highlighted in the music video for Stormzy's track "Rainfall." The music video was made entirely within Watch Dogs: Legion, and showcases the game's take on the rainy streets of the city.

The main objective of the mission is to hack into the BFI Imax and broadcast the video for Rainfall around the city. Stormzy himself sat down with IGN to give the level a spin, expressing his love for gaming and his excitement at being featured in the game. He was especially impressed by the game's portrayal of London, which he declared to be quite accurate.

"This is home," he said of the game's setting. "This is the London I know and love, to a T. To the corner shops, to the posters, to the road construction."

Players can enjoy watching the Rainfall video play out on giant screens around the city, giving Stormzy full reign to take over London with his music in classic Watch Dogs style.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to debut on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia on October 29.