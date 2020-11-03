Watch Dogs Legion cross play: Can you play with friends on other platforms?

Even though multiplayer isn't in the game yet, when it does launch, will there be Watch Dogs Legion cross play? And will the game support cross-platform progression, if you go from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X? These are the questions a lot of Watch Dogs Legion players are asking, and presumably you are too, if you've made it to this guide. So let us shed some light on the situation surrounding Watch Dogs Legion cross play and cross-platform progression?

Does Watch Dogs Legion have cross play?

As explained above, there's no Watch Dogs Legion cross play right now, simply because there's no multiplayer in the game. We explain everything we know about Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer in our guide, but the short and sweet answer is that multiplayer is coming in an early December update, and will bring both co-op and competitive modes with it.

Will there be Watch Dogs Legion cross play when multiplayer launches? Unfortunately not, but that's not to say it won't come in the future, because Ubisoft has said they want to implement cross play to all their PvP games in future. Watch Dogs Legion isn't strictly PvP, but it does have elements of that in some modes, so it's not completely out of the question.

Does Watch Dogs Legion have cross-platform progression?

There is good news however! If you play Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 or Xbox One, then upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, your progression will be carried over. This only works in the same family of consoles though, so you can't go from a PS4 to an Xbox Series X or Xbox One to PS5, but sticking with PlayStation or Xbox as you get a new console will allow you to carry on from where you left off. This is only for the single-player aspect too; your online progression, when it launches, is linked to your Ubisoft account and as such, will carry over if you switch allegiances.