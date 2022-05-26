To get V Rising Merciless gear, players have to make use of the Research Table and desk, discovering and crafting new recipes. Get the right ones and you can unlock Merciless weapons and the incredibly popular Nightstalker and Hollowfang armor, which marks a distinct evolution from the early-game to the mid-game of V Rising, increasing your gear level substantially. Alternatively, you can find Merciless gear recipes by taking them off enemies, a process we'll go into more detail on momentarily. Whichever solution appeals to you, read on to find all the ways to get Merciless gear in V Rising.

How to get Merciless weapons and armor in V Rising (Image: © Stunlock Studios) Merciless gear, armor and weapons in V Rising can only be crafted, rather than found. For that you need a Merciless recipe, which can be found in one of two ways: Researched at your Castle

Found as random drops from certain enemies Merciless weapons are basically enhanced, superior versions of existing weapons and gear. For example, a Merciless Copper Sword functions the same as a Copper Sword, but with better stats and numbers.

Researching Merciless recipes

We'll cover researching Merciless gear at your castle first, as it's slightly more reliable as a process. To do this, you'll need a LOT of V Rising Paper, or even the rarer, higher-value Scrolls. Once you have either, build a Research Desk or the Study, depending on what you want to get.

Research Table (requires 50 Paper): Merciless Copper Weapons, Merciless Nightstalker armor

Merciless Copper Weapons, Merciless Nightstalker armor Study (requires 75 Scrolls): Merciless Iron Weapons, Merciless Hollowfang armor

V Rising Console Commands and Cheats (Image credit: Stunlock Studios) Want to shape the world easily? Check out out V Rising console commands and cheats page for details!

At time of writing, there are no other Merciless variations of weapons/armor, though it's entirely possible that more will be added in the future (likely accessible via the Atheneum, which already has its own special gear).

The big issue here is randomness - submitting Paper or Scrolls to the two research objects gives you an entirely random new research, not guaranteeing that you'll get anything Merciless. That means you're essentially rolling a dice each time, though keep going and eventually you should get what you need - or at least some of it. Each Merciless weapon and armor piece is researched individually, so you'll likely accrue the sets piecemeal, one at a time.

Finding Merciless Recipes

The alternative is finding recipes dropped by mobs and enemies along the way. Again, there's a lot of randomness involved here, so the best thing you can do is go on an absolute slaughter through (specifically human) enemies, rolling the dice each time they die. You can get the recipe, then bring it back to the Study or Research Table to submit it and get the recipe. What you want should alter where you look, as these recipes are tied to enemies in certain locations:

Farbane Woods: Merciless Copper Weapons, Merciless Nightstalker armor

Merciless Copper Weapons, Merciless Nightstalker armor Dunley Farmlands: Merciless Iron Weapons, Merciless Hollowfang armor

Crafting Merciless weapons and armor

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Once you have the recipe, head back to either the simple workbench, if you're crafting Merciless Copper and Nightstalker armor, or to a Smithy, if you want to create Merciless Iron and Merciless Hollowfang armor. The exact recipe requirements will change depending on what you're crafting, but each of these generally require the base version of that weapon or armor to craft it, along with additional resources. Still, it's definitely worth it, as you'll come away with superior gear and little downside.