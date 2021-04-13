The Falcon and the Winter Soldier producer says episode 5 is the "strongest" of the season

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 is the series' strongest, producer Nate Moore has said.

"Episode five I think gets to bring a lot of the threads that maybe felt disparate or not fully formed together. So you sort of get to see again the conversation the show is going to try to have with the audience," Moore told Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast.

"I think episode 4 is going to be a lot of people's favorite episodes for some action reasons and some big character turns, but five I think really gets to be the culmination of the theme," he continued. "And I do think it's both from an acting standpoint, from a filmmaking standpoint, I think is our strongest episode."

Episode 5 is looking like an impressive installment indeed, with a new report suggesting that we'll be seeing a major cameo from a known actor, playing a character from Marvel comics who hasn't appeared in the MCU so far. Showrunner Malcolm Spellman has also hinted that the episode will be a tearjerker, telling Comic Book: "Hands down, five. It just gets real in five, you're going to cry." He's also teased that there's a character in episode 5 he'd love to see paired with Thor.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 ended with a hugely shocking moment, with John Walker finally snapping and showing his true colors after Battlestar's death. The mid-season trailer has hinted at a fractured shield and a showdown between Sam, Bucky, and Walker – and with Zemo on the loose too, there's surely plenty of twists and turns still to come. A leak has also said that episode 5 will be taking us back to Louisiana, where Sam's sister Sarah lives.

With just two episodes left, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is hurtling towards its finale, and you can check out our The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule to make sure you don't miss any of the action.