Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5 runtime and setting leaked

The runtimes for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier keep getting longer and longer. That pattern continues as the MCU Disney Plus series closes in on its finale. The penultimate episode – episode 5, if you’re keeping track – is set to be the longest yet according to a prominent Marvel leaker.

As has been the case pretty much every week, Plenty­_Echidna_45 on Reddit has revealed the runtime and the most minor of minor plot details. Their leaks have been iron-clad for some time now – and we have no reason to believe they’re wrong this time.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier runtime is set to be 61 minutes. Given the ending to last week’s episode, one that some fans dubbed the darkest moment in MCU history, it’s reassuring to know that we’ll be getting plenty of breathing room to address the star-spangled elephant in the room.

Once again, Falcon and The Winter Soldier is likely to go globe-trotting. The series has been to Germany, straddled the Libyan border, and has soaked Latvian streets with blood from Cap’s shield. Now, it’s heading back to the States and back to Sam Wilson’s home state of Louisiana.

It’s not yet known what Sam and Bucky will be getting up to in the Pelican State, but it’s interesting to note that the show’s end-credits song is titled "Louisiana Hero". Could someone be going above and beyond down South?

Not long to go to find out. Maybe episode 5 will even uncover the show’s current mystery: who is the Power Broker?

