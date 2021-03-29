The Falcon and Winter Soldier showrunner teases surprise character is coming in episode 5

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman has talked about a mystery character who will be introduced in episode 5.

Much of what makes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier special sparks from the main duo's prickly relationship, and their tendency to bicker. When asked by Rotten Tomatoes TV about his ideal Marvel duos, Spellman answered: "There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like – it's a very, very grounded character – partnered with one of the big, world-shakers like Thor or someone like that, who hasn't moved on."

He added: "The personality is so strong, it's an episode 5 character. I'd love to see that character with Thor."

It's a mystery who this "grounded" character with a "strong" personality might be – we can assume it's not Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, since her presence in the series has been well-advertised, so there'd be no need for the secrecy. It's also unknown whether this character is already in the MCU, or is a newcomer entirely.

Georges St-Pierre recently hinted that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might spur more theorizing than even WandaVision, which somewhat infamously gave rise to many fan theories, with very few of them proving true (lest we forget the actor that Paul Bettany was excited to work with was Paul Bettany). This tease looks like a strong candidate for theorizing, though – and there's no shortage of possibilities.

We won't have long to find out who this character is – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops a new episode on Disney Plus every Friday. While you wait, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals too.