Wandavision's huge Marvel cameo is Paul Bettany, confirms Paul Bettany

With the WandaVision season finale so close we can almost taste it, Paul Bettany, who plays android Vision in the Disney Plus show, has shed some more light on who that major cameo may be – or not.

"You know when you think something's going to be funny and then you say it, and then you actually panic about it, which is what I did," Bettany said during an interview with Good Morning America .

"Because fans started guessing who it might be and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart and I was thinking, 'My God, that's a good idea.' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me."

Of course, when Bettany says "me," he could be referring to 'White Vision', a SWORD-controlled weapon revealed in the WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene . As for the other names mentioned, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the MCU, and it's already been confirmed that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be making an appearance in the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart played Charles Xavier (AKA Professor X) in the X-Men movies – we've already had one X-Men cameo in the show, courtesy of "Fake Pietro" , played by Evan Peters.

The rumors of another cameo sparked from an interview Bettany did with Esquire . "The truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks. There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting," he teased . "It's an actor that I've longed to work with all of my life and we have some amazing scenes together. The chemistry between us is extraordinary, it was just fireworks on set."

It looks like there'll be plenty of time for fireworks, at any rate – the WandaVision episode 9 runtime has already leaked and it clocks in at exactly 50 minutes, making the season finale the longest episode of the show yet.