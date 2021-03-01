WandaVision episode 9 runtime revealed in new Marvel leak

Not long to wait now until the WandaVision finale – though you may want to squeeze a little extra free time into your schedule this Friday. That’s because WandaVision’s ninth episode is set to be its longest yet as the Disney Plus series draws to a close.

The news comes courtesy of renowned Reddit leaker Plenty_Echidna_544 (H/T Screen Rant). How reliable is the info? Not only did the user get the WandaVision episode 8 runtime spot on, they were also correct on other previous WandaVision leaks.

Episode 9, unfortunately, is maybe not as long as we had hoped for. It’s certainly not a mini MCU movie either. The finale runtime clocks in at exactly 50 minutes. The Redditor also added that we can expect the obvious: "[A] battle between the Vision/Maximoff household and the big bad will take place," as well as confirming that there won’t be a tenth episode.

There’s going to be a whole lot of ground to cover. Again, the credits are likely to take up at least five minutes, which leaves us with 45 minutes all-in to deal with several loose threads: The WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene has set up 'White Vision,' a SWORD-controlled weapon that could bring the façade in Westview crumbling down.

Not only that, but the WandaVision episode 8 ending scene has changed how we see magic in the MCU – as well as giving Wanda her Scarlet Witch moniker. A showdown is brewing and, with "Fake Pietro" and Monica still in-play, this is likely going to be the best 50 minutes of your week. Until then: Please standby.

Make sure you don't miss out on the finale the moment it drops with our WandaVision release schedule guide.