WandaVision episode 8 runtime leak suggests it's going to be the longest episode yet

The runtime for WandaVision's penultimate episode has seemingly been leaked. If true, it makes episode 8 the longest yet by a short margin.

As per u/Plenty_Echidna_544 on Reddit (H/T ComicBook.com), the WandaVision episode 8 runtime clocks in at a bumper 47 minutes. By comparison, the longest current episode is the Sparky-killing fifth episode "On a Very Special Episode…", which ran for 42 minutes.

Ordinarily, these sorts of Marvel leaks should come with a grain of salt (and it's the same deal here until we get official confirmation), though the same leaker also got last week's runtime correct down to the very minute.

Of course, that doesn't mean we're getting a solid 47 minutes of MCU action. The 'Please Standby' cliffhanger title card that appears every episode, followed by a long stretch of credits, is likely to remain. In truth, there should be around 38 or 39 minutes of the actual WandaVision show to enjoy.

The longer episode is likely due in part to one of WandaVision's main (only?) villains revealing themselves. Kathryn Hahn's Agnes has been hiding a secret – and we're likely to get a showdown or two as the show nears its conclusion.

Be wary, though, of Marvel throwing in a mid-credits scene. Last week included a surprise scene involving Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Evan Peters' Pietro with the former caught snooping around Agnes/Agatha's lair.

With just two episodes to go, it pays to protect yourself from spoilers: find out exactly when each new entry drops with our WandaVision release schedule.