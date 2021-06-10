Smite and Stranger Things cross-over for next month's Battle Pass

Smite is crossing over with Stranger Things next month.

Smite, the free-to-play multiplayer title from Hi-Rez Studios will be getting a cross-over event with Stranger Things on July 13 for its Battle Pass system. The announcement was made during the Summer Game Fest at this year's E3 2021.

The crossover will see the Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer joining the game alongside Eleven who will have a default costume as well as a Starcourt costume. Hopper is another character that will be available and comes with the default police officer skin and the more casual P.I skin.

In addition to the characters and their unique abilities that they'll be bringing to Smite, there will be a new Upside Down arena map to battle in. The map was shown off during the trailer and shows off the dark creepy world of the Netflix series' alternative reality.

Developing...