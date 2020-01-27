Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits: How to claim the Collector's Bag and Polished Copper Still Upgrade

Life can be hard in Rockstar's online Old West, and acquiring new items always comes at a premium, but if you have a relevant subscription then claiming some Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits for free will help make your existence that little bit easier. Handily, the game has been enrolled in the Twitch Prime benefits program, which allows players to link their accounts in order to collect in-game loot and other bonuses. We all love to receive things for free, but there's a few steps you need to take before your new content will arrive in Red Dead Online, and to the uninitiated the process can be confusing. That's why we're here to help, so read on and we'll explain how you can claim your Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits.

How to set up Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits

If you want to receive those sweet Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits, you'll need to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, then either sign yourself up for a Twitch Prime account or link a Twitch account you already have. Once that's done, head on over and connect your Rockstar Social Club account with your Twitch Prime account so your rewards will end up in the right place. Last but not least, click on that enticing "Claim now" button on the Twitch Prime site and your rewards will magically wend their way over to your game. You can claim your benefits by visiting the link below.

Activate Red Dead Online Twitch Prime rewards to claim your Collector's Bag and Polished Copper Still Upgrade

What are the current Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits

To kick things off, everyone who connects their accounts will be entitled to an additional 10% off from any discounts featured in-game, as well as up to 15% extra value when stocking up on Red Dead Online gold bars. At the moment there are two main Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefit items available that link into the Red Dead Online roles, including the Collector's Bag which is a requirement for starting on the Collector career, and the Polished Copper Still Upgrade for improving your Moonshiner property.

What previous Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits were available

Since the July 2019 launch of the Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits program, there have been plenty of rewards released for budding cowboys to take advantage of, though most of these were only made available for a limited time and have since expired. If you're interested in knowing what has been out there before, here's a list of all the previous rewards:

Bonus RDO$300 (expired July 2019)

Free Carcano Sniper Rifle (expired September 2019)

Free Tasman Outfit (expired September 2019)

Free Danube Outfit (expired September 2019)

Free How Dare You Emote (expired September 2019)

Free Bounty Hunter License (expired December 2019)

Always keep an eye on the Rockstar Newswire for details of the Red Dead Online Twitch Prime benefits that are out now, as well as announcements of any future rewards being added to the program.

