Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-order guide - get the best prices and edition for you

Despite these weird inter-generational times, now is still a great opportunity to get your Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War pre-order done and in the bag well ahead of the PS4 and Xbox One only release date of November 13, 2020.

However, that release date is for this generation. While you can pre-order Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the release date, as we don't know it for the consoles themselves yet, is to be confirmed. Still, there's plenty of reason to pre-order Black Ops Cold War as it's going to be one of the biggest games of the year, of the cross-generational period, and of the new-generation launch window.

To whet the appetite, we now know that there will be two new spies appearing in the game, it will run at 120fps at 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the game will benefit from ray tracing too. Nice.

There are three versions of the game up for pre-order Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (the Ultimate Edition, the Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Standard Edition), which makes things manageable, at least, but they do span the generational gap. That means you just need to be vigilant in selecting the right version that aligns with your console plans both now and in the near future.

To totally furnish you with all the salient information up top, no matter what edition of the game you pre-order, you will get some goodies: namely, access to the upcoming beta (whenever that comes out and goes live), the Woods Operator Pack, and the Confrontation Weapons Pack. The Woods Operator Pack lets you play as Frank Woods in Warzone and Modern Warfare immediately, ten Tier Skips for use in either game, and an assault rifle blueprint that can also be used in both.

Get the best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-order prices

The usual group of retailers and sellers will be vying for you to choose them to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and they have live links now. There will be a difference in what some retailers might be throwing in with their copies, so it'll pay to have a closer look once you've followed the links below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-orders - Standard Edition

If you buy the standard edition for PS4, Xbox One, or PC, then you will get exactly that and no more. That means no next-gen version comes with this edition. You will get the general pre-order bonuses now, but it pays to remember that it's all about the current generation with this version.

US Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 - $59.99 | Amazon US | Best Buy

PS5 - $69.99 | Amazon US | Best Buy | Walmart

Xbox One - $59.99 | Amazon US | Best Buy | Walmart

Xbox Series X/S - $69.99 | Amazon US | Best Buy | Walmart

PC - $59.99 | Battle.net

UK Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 - £52.99 at 365games | £54.95 at The Game Collection | £54.99 at Very | £54.85 at Base

PS5 - £56.99 at 365games | £59.85 at Base | £59.95 at The Game Collection

Xbox One - £52.99 at 365games | £54.95 at The Game Collection | £54.99 at Very | £54.85 at Base

Xbox Series X|S - £56.99 at 365games | £59.85 at Base | £59.95 at The Game Collection

PC - £49.99 | Battle.net

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-orders - Cross-gen Bundle

This is a special edition that straddles the generations to cater for those who are eyeing up the next-gen game but want to pre-order now. It's particularly brilliant for if you're planning to double-dip on the game by not missing out upon its initial release and then get it again in its enhanced mode whenever the new consoles come out. You get the next-gen upgrade version thrown in along with the general pre-order bonuses (we do know, however, that PS4 users will be able to pay a fee to get the upgraded version, by the way).

US Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle pre-order links

PS4 -> PS5 - $69.99 at the PS Store

Xbox One -> Xbox Series X/S - $69.99 at Xbox Store

UK Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle pre-order links

PS4 -> PS5 - £64.99 at the PS Store

Xbox One -> Xbox Series X|S - £64.99 at Xbox Store

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-orders - Ultimate Edition

The biggest of the bunch. If you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition, you'll get the most complete edition of the game. As well as the aforementioned goodies with any pre-order, you'll also get the following:

A physical copy of the game

The 'Land, Sea and Air Pack' which includes three weapon blueprints, three operator skins, and three vehicle skins

The Battle Pass Bundle (this includes 1 Season Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips)

The Cross-Gen Bundle, an upgrade to the PS5 / Xbox Series X when they launch (more info on that edition of the game above)

US Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition pre-order links

PlayStation - $89.99 at the PS Store

Xbox - $89.99 at Xbox Store

PC - $89.99 at Battle.net



UK Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition pre-order links

PlayStation - £89.99 at the PS Store

Xbox - £89.99 at Xbox Store

PC - £79.99 at Battle.net



Getting the most out of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It seems obvious but the best way to play the latest Call of Duty instalment is going to be with as optimised a gaming setup as you can create. We think that means you'll want to aim for next-gen so getting a PS5 pre-order, Xbox Series X pre-order, or Xbox Series S bundle is the way to go for consoles. Or if PC is your gaming home, then upgrade your system to one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with.

This means, if you're wanting to play on this generation's consoles, you'll need to see if you can get lucky and bag a PS4 Pro deal or Xbox One X deal.

No matter what you choose, you'll need to see the action clearly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs. They'll enable you to soak up all the details and the rich vibrancy likely to be on offer.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider, but if you get any combination of these great quality items, your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

