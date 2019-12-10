Pokemon Sword and Shield Metal Coat: How to evolve Onix into Steelix

If you’re a huge fan of steel-type Pokemon (specifically Onix) then you may be looking for the Metal Coat in Pokemon Sword and Shield. As well as boosting Steel-type moves, this special item will help you evolve Onix into Steelix, its metal coated evolution. Onix is one of many pocket monsters in Pokemon Sword and Shield that require a special item to evolve, and we've got the details on exactly where to find a Metal Coat and how to evolve Onix in Pokemon Sword and Shield right here.

Where to catch Onix in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Everybody loves Onix, the Pokemon made out of stacked up rocks... You can find Onix in Pokemon Sword and Shield out in the open in the Wild Area. It’s quite an easy creature to spot given its build, and it’s usually one of the first you’ll spot on your first trip to Sword and Shield’s open-world area. Given that it’s a Rock and Ground type you want to look out for the Intense Sun or Sandstorm weather effects when you’re hunting Onix. In the early game you can grab one in East Lake Axwell, with more powerful versions found in Giant’s Seat and Motostoke Riverbank.

Where to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To pick up the Metal Coat you need to be beyond Route 6. If so, make your way to Stow-on-Side. Head to the westernmost part of the city to find an alley that leads to a ladder and then another ladder that takes you up onto the rooftops of the city. From there, walk down the ramp and then you’ll see two bags on the edge of the roof to the north, west of an NPC you can talk to.

How to evolve Onix into Steelix in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Metal Coat collected, find yourself a trusted friend (the most difficult part of this guide) and ask them if they’d be willing to conduct a back and forth trade with you. Send them your Onix whilst it holds the fabled Metal Coat and upon trading it will transform into Steelix. It is then the responsibility of your lovely friend to send Steelix back to you unscathed. To equip the item simply find the Metal Coat in your menu and with Onix in your party, select the option to make it hold the item.