Pokemon Sword and Shield Ice Stone evolutions: How to evolve Darumaka and Eevee

If you’re cold as ice and your party reflects that lifestyle, it might be worth finding the Pokemon Sword and Shield Ice Stone. The Ice Stone is an evolutionary item that helps to upgrade specific Ice-type pocket monsters in Pokemon Sword and Shield and morph them into fancy, powerful new creatures. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to get an Ice Stone and use it to evolve both Galarian Darumaka and Eevee.

How to get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you’d like to lead a party full of Ice kings and queens, the easiest way to grab one is to travel to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, where you’ll see a body of water with a grassy knoll out of reach and a Watt Trader standing on one side. Once you get the Rotom Bike on Route 9 you can cross over to the other side, where you’ll find stones under each of the stone circle bases. Hopefully, one of them is the Ice Stone you desire, but if not, they do respawn eventually!

Otherwise, you can grab one on Route 9 soon after you get your bike upgrade. From the NPC that gives you the bike, drive up through the water and into the opening in the ice to find it in a very convenient and thematically natural location!

You could also speak to the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field zone of the Wild Area, who will excavate a wall full of stones for you if you grease their palms with some Watts. It is randomized as per what you receive, though!

How to evolve Darumaka and Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Once you’ve nabbed the Ice Stone opens up your trusty bag and shift to the ‘Other Items’ section to use it on one of the Pokemon listed below. Make sure you don’t make the ‘mon hold it by mistake, as this won’t reap any evolutionary rewards.

If you've got your hands on a Galarian Darumaka (Route 8 and Route 10) which is now Ice-type compared to its usual Fire-type, you can use an Ice Stone to evolve it into a Galarian Darmanitan. On the other hand, you can evolve any Eevee (Route 4) you have into Glaceon.

