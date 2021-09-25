New Fortnite Venom skin lets you play as Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock

The cinematic Fortnite Venom skin is here, letting you play as an impressively life-like Tom Hardy-inspired Eddie Brock. Epic Games has released the new Venom skin in celebration of the premiere of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

You can pick up the new Eddie Brock Outfit from Fortnite's in-game Item Shop for 2,000 V-bucks. The Outfit includes the Eddie Brock skin, the Venom Unleashed Emote, which turns you into Venom, and the Symbiote Scythe Pickaxe. Alternatively, you can grab the Venom bundle and get access to the above, as well as the OG Venom skin from season 4, the Different Tasty Snack Emoticon, the Tendrils of Venom Back Bling, the Symbiotic Sail Glider, and the Symbiote Trail Contrail. The bundle costs 2,800 V-bucks, but if you already own any of the items it'll be cheaper.

Here's a little trailer showing Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock turning into Venom using the built-in emote:

Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.https://t.co/iFdbYMgkAX pic.twitter.com/JGvOHQ5FQGSeptember 24, 2021 See more

To be clear, you'll start each match as Eddie Brock and only turn into Venom once you use the included emote. You'll then appear as Tom Hardy's Venom until you use the emote again and transform back. You can also choose to start matches as Venom simply by picking that Style from the Locker.

