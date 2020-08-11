New Fall Guys level Jump Showdown coming tomorrow

New Fall Guys level Jump Showdown will be added tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12.

It will be the first level added since the release of Fall Guys, and developer Mediatonic says it has more levels "coming soon" as well. Jump Showdown is basically an amped-up version of Jump Club, the level where you and the other beans have to jump over a rotating green stick while ducking under a pink stick rotating at a slightly different speed. In Jump Showdown, both sticks are golden and double-sided, so you'll have to dodge and duck twice as often.

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨Jump Showdown - A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW! Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌More new levels will be coming soon - along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MPAugust 11, 2020

Not only that, segments of the platform in Jump Showdown will fall away as the match progresses, so all the beans will be corralled together as the match goes on. This will make jumps even tighter and inevitably invite some good-natured grab spam. On top of that, while you can miss a jump in Jump Club and survive being pushed around the platform by the green stick, with more and more holes appearing in Jump Showdown, getting caught by either of the rotating sticks will guarantee a swift elimination.

Mediatonic says Jump Showdown was one of the most popular levels in the game's beta, so we're curious to see how it feels for ourselves. It'll also be interesting to see if other new Fall Guys levels, particularly the ones coming fairly soon, will continue the trend of adding new challenges to existing levels.