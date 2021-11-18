Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy now offers ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy now boasts ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Yesterday on November 17, Eidos Montreal announced that a brand new update would be hitting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Headlining the new update is ray tracing capabilities on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, through a special mode dedicated to the new graphical fidelity.

We're deploying a new patch on PlayStation & Xbox today. Along with fixes for various issues, it's bringing:☀️ Ray Tracing Mode for PS5 and Series X🔓 Uncapped framerate option for Series S🚀 Improved performance for base PS4Read on for full details 👇https://t.co/RYi0qPf5MNNovember 17, 2021 See more

However, it's not entirely clear if the dedicated ray tracing mode for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Eidos Montreal's game reduces the frame rate output, which is currently boosted to 60FPS on both new-gen consoles. The patch also mentions "improved performance" on the PS4 version of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but again there's no specifics.

There's also the ability to unlock the frame rate of the Xbox Series S version. Eidos Montreal cautions that although this allows the Guardians' adventure to run between 30 and 60FPS, you'll likely see less stable frame rate in certain areas, unless you're using a monitor or TV with a dedicated variable refresh rate mode.

Otherwise though, there's a huge number of bug and glitch fixes in Guardians of the Galaxy with this new update. There's even general improvements to the visibility of objective markers throughout the game, as well as world boundaries, and general performance improvements across all platforms. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a pretty stellar game (as we said in our review), and it just got a whole lot better.

