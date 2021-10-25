How to get the Guardians of the Galaxy outfit box under the stairs

To get the Guardians of the Galaxy stairs outfit box while being arrested by Nova Cadet Nikki is a frustrating experience. You can see it brazenly behind some cables, but your hands are literally tied and there's nothing you can do about it. Don't worry, we'll explain how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy costume under the stairs here, including a puzzle solution and what outfit you'll be getting for all this effort.

How to get the outfit under the stairs in Guardians of the Galaxy

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To get the outfit under the stairs in Nova Corps' spaceship… you can't. At least, not yet. You'll actually return back to this area at a much later point in the game - Chapter 7, specifically - with new abilities and a different set of circumstances. From this point on there are some very minor spoilers, but only focused on what you need to know for the puzzle itself.

Guardians of the Galaxy outfit box puzzle solution

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you come back in Chapter 7, your hands will be untied and you'll have the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy with you. However, the staircase has sprung a leak and the lower level is submerged in ankle-deep water with an electrical charge going through it. To get past the zappy water and get the costume, do the following:

Use your Visor to identify the location of the electrical panel on the wall Shoot the left-hand side of the panel with an electric shot to redirect the current to a dead end. Now that the water is safe, target the cables and bars blocking the costume box and send Gamora at them. She'll cut through them, giving you free reign to walk straight through and grab the box that's probably tormented you for hours now.

The box itself contains a Nova Corps uniform for Gamora. It's a rather snazzy gold and blue number, though we struggle to say if it's really worth multiple chapters of waiting and confusion to get to that point. That being said, if you're looking to equip your whole team of Guardians in Nova Corps cosplay, this is an essential step along the way.

