Should you throw Rocket or stop Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy?

The decision in Guardians of the Galaxy to throw Rocket or stop Drax from doing it is one of the odder moral quandaries you'll come across while exploring space. Faced with a vast chasm with the bridge controls on the other side, Drax will offer to throw Rocket over, ignoring the minor fact that Rocket doesn't want to play along. Do you upset one of your teammates to progress, or do you take the longer route for the sake of unity? We'll show you whether to stop Drax or encourage Drax to throw Rocket in our guide below.

Throw Rocket choice in Guardians of the Galaxy explained

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Here's the thing - there's actually two moments on Seknarf Nine where you'll come across a chasm and have Drax volunteer to send Rocket hurtling over to operate the damaged bridge. You can have Drax send Rocket flying on either occasion, but not both - if you do it the first time, Rocket is so angry the second that he won't cooperate. If you leave it the first time, Drax is able to get Rocket over the next. However, it's kind of tricky to know whether it's even worth doing, as the game is effectively asking you to make a choice on very little info. Don't worry, we'll explain it either way below.

Stop Drax from throwing Rocket

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you stop Drax from throwing Rocket, you have to find an alternative route to the other side. The first time, it's a little ledge down below in the chasm you're trying to get across. Follow that round to a pillar that Drax can collapse to form a makeshift bridge, and you'll be on the other side soon. The second time, it's a thin path on the right you can squeeze through, that leads to a wall of horrible goo that Drax can break for you.

Encourage Drax to throw Rocket

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you encourage Drax to throw Rocket either time, it effectively acts as a shortcut, cutting out a small section of Seknarf Nine and getting you further along the path to Lady Hellbender's fortress. There's very little else to say about it - it doesn't help your efficiency, but on the other hand, there's no long-term consequences for hurling Rocket either. If you want to know which one we consider to be the best option of the two, check out our Guardians of the Galaxy choices guide.

