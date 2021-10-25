What the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available message means

If you keep seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available message then don't worry. It's just an odd part of the early game where you're being told what you can do before you unlock the mechanisms to do it. So don't sweat it, you're just going to have to keep playing for a little while until you get the equipment you actually need. If you want to know exactly when that is, and why this is happening then let us explain what the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrade available message is all about.

What does the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrade available message mean?

It won't take much playing time until you start getting the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available message. Almost as soon as you're in the main game, playing as Star-Lord, you'll be able to collect glowing resources scattered around on the ground. These Basic Components and Advanced Components are what you you'll use to upgrade Peter's basic abilities like maximum health and shield, certain combat and gear upgrades and so on.

The thing is, you only need 100 Basic Components to craft your first upgrade which you will likely find long before you reach the first workbench where you can actually do that. Which can be confusing if you're looking in the menus trying to upgrade something every time you get the message. And there's a separate Abilities menu you can find that you also can't do anything with initially, which is tied to an entirely separate XP system.

So stop looking for any upgrades until you reach the 'Install the Last Thumper' part of the mission, and this yellow door you'll need to push aside:

Inside you'll find your first Workbench and suddenly all those upgrades that have been taunting you with their availability will be yours to buy. From this point on you'll regularly find workbenches, as well as having access to one on the Milano, so you can spend components to upgrade Peter's core abilities.

These abilities are mostly basic mechanical upgrades, so things like a charged shot for your guns, or slow-mo after a perfect dodge, and so on. Make sure you poke around in every nook you can find to get all the components you need there. The Abilities menu on the other hand is something you can access anytime once it's introduced, and essentially unlocks special moves for Peter and the Guardians. That uses the XP you win from completing battles so you'll want to mix up you moves and try and be as flashy as possible to upgrade that faster.

