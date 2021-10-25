Guardians of the Galaxy game length time to beat how long

If you're wondering how long the Guardians of the Galaxy game length is, and how long it takes to beat Star-Lord's adventure, then we can tell you. The good news here is that this is a fairly linear experience, so while the overall game length is a matter of preference, there's not a huge scope for variation. Bar one area where you can do a lot of side stuff, Guardians is, for the most part, what it is.

How long it takes to beat the Guardians of the Galaxy game

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Three people at GamesRadar haves played Square Enix's Marvel adventure and we all agree that the Guardian of the Galaxy game lasts about 25-30 hours. There's some slight variance possible but not a huge amount for a few reasons. Firstly, it's a very linear story - there aren't really any open areas so for most of the time you'll be pressing forwards and alternating between fights and travelling to fights. Depending on difficulty, and how you handle combat and puzzles, it might be a tiny bit shorter or longer but there's not much in it.

There are a few areas where things could diverge. One decision you make actually give you two different levels and gameplay outcomes. It's quite a short section though so if there's any difference it's measured in minutes, if not seconds. There's also one large open area where you can explore and discover a range of side activities and encounters. Depending on whether you walk straight to the objective, or spend your time seeing everything there is to see, you could maybe save or add no more than 45 minutes.

So there you have it, chances are you'll roll credits and finish Guardians of the Galaxy easily in about 25 to 30 hours. So it's a decent playtime but not an exhaustive one.

