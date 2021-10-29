Guardians of the Galaxy lottery ticket explained

The Guardians of the Galaxy lottery ticket machine on Knowhere allows players to try their luck on the lottery itself, with nearly five million units up as a potential prize. But is it worth it, and how do you win the lottery? We've all been asking ourselves those kinds of questions, but we'll show you the answer here: should you buy the lottery ticket in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Should you buy the Guardians of the Galaxy lottery ticket on Knowhere?

Almost certainly not - have you never heard of lottery odds before? The Knowhere lottery ticket in Guardians of the Galaxy literally cannot lead you to a win, as there's no way to redeem it later on. Though you do come back to Knowhere at a further point in the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy, the lottery machine is no longer there, so it can neither tell you if you were successful, nor allow you to redeem the ticket itself even if you were. This is in keeping with a lot of Knowhere's general business ethos: everything is designed to fleece you of money, and what isn't an overt scam is at the very least unreliable.

That being said, there is one reason and one reason alone to buy it: if you're aiming for full completion in the database. The lottery ticket counts as an item that adds towards that section of the database itself, so you can't get full completion without it. For that reason you might want to spend the money in one of your playthroughs - just don't expect to get any real return on that investment.

Knowhere lottery ticket machine location

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you're looking to buy a lottery ticket, you can find it outside the entrance to the Collector's Emporium. Leave by the main entrance and directly opposite at the other end of the walkway is the lottery machine, a round little silver stall with a sign that reads "Knowhere Lottery" and some people clustered around it. Interact with it and you'll be provided with the option to buy a ticket for 1000 units. Again, we're not willing to endorse this purchase unless you're in it for 100% completion.

