LucidSound LS50X review: "Feels pricey, and sounds premium"

A sleek, chic, and pricey headset that looks and sounds good and is multifunctional, but may still be too expensive for most

The LucidSound LS50X gaming headset is one of those headsets that looks and feels expensive - and that's because it is. At $250 a pop (though we've found it in low stock and cheaper at Amazon), it's a very pricey headset that would be a splurge for most gamers. But are you getting what you pay for with the LucidSound LS50X?

In some ways, yes. It's a beautiful-looking headset, with leatherette details and a brushed chrome finish on the headband and around the earcups. There's no neon colors or flashy RGB here, just chic sleekness. It also sounds very, very good, and is compatible with your phone so you can get some extra legs out of it.

In other ways, however, the price point may be a deterrent if you're looking for a premier gaming headset that will serve no other purpose. For a glasses-wearer such as myself, the LS50X doesn't stand up to lengthy game sessions (4+ hours or so) and starts to pinch. And with so many great headsets out there, this may not tick all the boxes for you. Does the LS50X meet our standards for best gaming headset or best Xbox Series X headset? Read on to find out.

Design & Features

Essential info Type: Wireless (via USB Bluetooth dongle), or through controller (via Aux), Over-ear (closed)

Sound output: Virtual surround sound

Microphone: Omni-directional, removable with LED mute indicator and built-in mic

Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Bluetooth

Drivers: 50mm drivers

As mentioned briefly above, this headset looks expensive. A quilted headrail cushion and leatherette and foam earpads are a soft, matte black that stands out starkly against the bright, brushed chrome of the more rigid parts of the headset. The bold, sans-serif LucidSound branding that's emblazoned across the headband is flashy without being trashy, and the subtle lights help keep this headset away from typical game peripheral cliches.

The LucidSound LS50X has 50mm drivers with 5 EQ modes (Bass Boost, Movie Mode, Music Mode, Flat EQ, and Signature Sound) that deliver punchy surround sound on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with Windows Sonic. The LucidSound LS50X has dual mics, which not a lot of headsets have - a flexible boom mic for online gameplay and a built-in mic that you can use for phone calls. Since the LucidSound LS50X connects to your console via USB Bluetooth dongle, it can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth. If you want to use this gaming headset as a regular headset, you certainly can.

The LucidSound LS50X headset controls can be a bit weird to get used to, as most headsets have earcup buttons for audio modes and volume. This one doesn't - all of the controls aside from Bluetooth connection and power are somewhat hidden in the headset. You click in on the center circles in the earcup to change modes or mute and turn the outer circle of the cups like a dial to adjust the volume. At first, I was a bit lost and struggled to adjust chat volume, but once I figured it out it became a very cool feature for me.

(Image credit: LucidSound)

Performance

After struggling to connect the LucidSound LS50X to my Xbox Series S via dongle for a still-unknown reason, I came back to the headset the next day. It immediately connected, so I jumped right into Halo Infinite. The headset easily balances in-game sounds and musical cues and makes it a cinch to pinpoint footsteps with the surround sound.

The EQ modes let you easily tailor the LS50X for whatever task you need it for - just pressing a button after playing Halo Infinite and swapping over to listening to Underoath on my phone helped adjust the sound range beautifully for the two different mediums. The controls built into the earcup are great once you get used to them, and work well across gaming and using via Bluetooth on my phone.

(Image credit: LucidSound)

The detachable boom mic purposefully has an in-ear voice echo, which is always tough for me to get used to but is ultimately better for all parties involved, as it stops me from shouting. My teammates in Apex Legends confirmed my voice was crystal clear, and when I detached the mic and used the built-in mic for a phone call, my mother could hear me with ease.

As of writing, I am still on my first charge of the LucidSound LS50X, and am about 11 hours in. It's meant to have a 20-hour battery life on a single charge, and it seems like it's shaping up to do just that.

The headset is initially quite comfortable for a glasses wearer, but after a lengthy Halo Infinite session, it got very pinchy, especially where the earcups rest against the side of my face and where the headset meets my glasses arms. If you want to wear the LS50X for lengthy periods of time, this may get uncomfortable for you, too.

Overall - should you buy it?

(Image credit: LucidSound)

If you're going to use the LucidSound LS50X in the myriad ways it can be used, then it's worth it. You'll get a solid pair of on-the-go headphones to use for commutes or for mobile gaming on your phone, as well as something that could easily go on our best Xbox One headset, Xbox Series X headset, or best wireless gaming headset guides. However, if you're just looking for a good quality gaming headset, the price may not be right for you - especially when there are so many great headsets at a fraction of the cost.

The LucidSound LS50X has expensive written all over it, and for some people, that's part of the charm. It looks pricey, feels pricey, and sounds premium, but for $250 I need something that won't pinch me during a lengthy Halo Infinite ranked session. If money ain't a thang, this may be headset for you, but if you're being cash conscious, you may want to look elsewhere.