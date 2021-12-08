Knowing how to get the Foundation's mythic weapon in Fortnite is a powerful advantage when you're leaping into the island, but it will put you up against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in cyberpunk power armor, because this is Fortnite and that makes sense in this world. The Foundation is a powerful boss with a mythic weapon roaming somewhere in the map, and a key element to how the game plays in Chapter 3 Season 1. We'll show you how to get the Foundation's mythic weapon in Fortnite, as well as the boss fight location and strategy you need to win.

Fortnite Foundation mythic weapon and boss fight location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can only get the mythic Foundation assault rifle in Fortnite by beating the Foundation boss fight in Fortnite Chapter 3. This battle is fought in the area of Sanctuary on the central-east side of the island, the settlement in front of the giant statue known as Mighty Monument.

In Sanctuary, the NPC known as the Foundation is just… wandering about. It's hard to get a clear track on where he'll be, as he tends to just amble around the settlement and nearby areas, usually on main roads, without drawing much attention to himself. You might have to explore for a while before you see him, but he should be there, assuming somebody else hasn't started a fight with him first.

You also don't need to worry about him shooting back at you either - turns out the Rock is a peaceful soul, who won't open fire until you do damage to him first and effectively trigger the battle. However, once you do, he'll be out for your destruction in a big way, so make sure you're ready to take him on with our tips below.

Foundation boss fight strategy

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found the Foundation, you need to know how to beat him. He's a tough opponent with a tougher Mythic assault rifle, not to mention some powerful magic abilities. Here's some advice on cracking this Rock:

Make sure everybody in your team is equipped and present - you want to all be ready when the fighting begins. Try going to one of the nearby Fortnite vault locations to grab some heavy artillery.

The Foundation has a lot of health - make sure you're all ready for a longer fight with healing items ready to go.

His standard gun struggles more at very long range - try to stay distant and pick at him with headshots from behind cover.

He also has a rock-throwing power that does high damage - avoiding this should be priority. When he raises his hands above his head, it's time to seek cover.

A popular technique that many players are using at the moment is to build a large tower, then stand at the top and use the Harpoon Gun to pull him up into the air and drop him for massive fall damage, cancelling out the hook just before he joins you on the top.

Once you beat him, he'll drop a Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle, one of the best versions of one of the best guns in the game. It's not quite as crazy as being Fortnite Spider-Man, but it's a powerful weapon that can certainly carry you to the end of the match if used right.

Fortnite white screen glitch | How to slide in Fortnite | Fortnite split screen | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite loot boat