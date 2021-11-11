GTA Trilogy's character models are the best memes you'll see today

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy apparently has some pretty goofy character models, and they're already becoming the internet's newest meme sensation.

The GTA Trilogy is a remaster of three classic GTA games: GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City, and as such it looks better than the original games in most areas - a lot folks are pointing out the improved environments. That said, a few of the character models seem to have been warped by some sort of gravitational bending in the remastering process, and so of course the internet is doing what it does best: memeing the crap out of them.

As a disclaimer, if only because we're doubting our own eyes a little bit here, we can't guarantee there wasn't any photoshopping in some of these to exaggerate the effect, but they're fun to look at regardless.

I genuinely can't tell if this is a fake image or not pic.twitter.com/LXK4BwkaKbNovember 10, 2021 See more

Arm rickets are a major issue in Grove Street pic.twitter.com/J0kbdhA7onNovember 10, 2021 See more

Before you watch this next one, heed this very serious warning: this is a genuinely startling video. It's obviously some sort of godforsaken glitch and not just a wonky character model, but it's worth sharing just for the shock value. Behold, the GTA Trilogy's skinwalker CJ:

Where do you go from there? Well, hopefully Rockstar does the right thing and patches that abomination out of the game ASAP. But as far as the goofy character models go, those are more likely to stick around, as it would presumably take a lot more time and resources to rework them than to fix a bug. They're also a lot more loveable than the nightmare fuel in the above video.

