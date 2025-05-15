GTA 6 fans think a blurry screenshot proves the game will be the first in the series to feature children: "That's gotta be a kid FR"

Grand Theft Auto is a franchise about – you know, as the name suggests – crime, awesome lower-back tattoos, and leaked NC-17 cut content, so the 28-year-old series has never featured children in its world outside of cutscenes and dialogue. But hopeful GTA 6 players think the upcoming sequel could change that, and they have about 15 pixels as proof.

"A kid spotted in #GTAVI screenshot," update account TheGTAVerse says on Twitter, adding a wide-eyed emoji for punctuation. In the accompanying screenshot that's so zoomed-in I can't even really imagine what inspired anyone to make it, there are three blobs suggesting the shape of human beings: two seem to be older people with gray hair, and the third appears relatively smaller with short brown hair. The latter is GTA 6's alleged child pedestrian.

A kid spotted in #GTAVI screenshot 👀

Since the original image showcases Leonida's smoggy urban sprawl from about 1,000 feet away, I find it hard to believe that the magnified, vague ball of dust that's "proof" of childhood teach us anything about GTA 6 outside of the fact that, yes, it will be inhabited by people. But many others disagree. At the moment, TheGTAVerse's post has nearly 30,000 likes.

"That's gotta be a kid fr," says news account GTA6Plus in a Twitter reply that's already earned almost 2,000 likes on its own.

"Me when I see a kid on the pc version," says another popular reply, which includes a clip from the 1980s cult horror film Maniac, when a guy's head explodes like a beached whale.

This kind of, let's say, antisocial approach to children is exactly why the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 devs decided to exclude kids from their game. That alone makes me believe GTA 6 won't be any different from the rest of its franchise. But, after this many years, who knows what Rockstar has in store?

