GTA 6 fans think a blurry screenshot proves the game will be the first in the series to feature children: "That's gotta be a kid FR"
Is it, though?
Grand Theft Auto is a franchise about – you know, as the name suggests – crime, awesome lower-back tattoos, and leaked NC-17 cut content, so the 28-year-old series has never featured children in its world outside of cutscenes and dialogue. But hopeful GTA 6 players think the upcoming sequel could change that, and they have about 15 pixels as proof.
"A kid spotted in #GTAVI screenshot," update account TheGTAVerse says on Twitter, adding a wide-eyed emoji for punctuation. In the accompanying screenshot that's so zoomed-in I can't even really imagine what inspired anyone to make it, there are three blobs suggesting the shape of human beings: two seem to be older people with gray hair, and the third appears relatively smaller with short brown hair. The latter is GTA 6's alleged child pedestrian.
Since the original image showcases Leonida's smoggy urban sprawl from about 1,000 feet away, I find it hard to believe that the magnified, vague ball of dust that's "proof" of childhood teach us anything about GTA 6 outside of the fact that, yes, it will be inhabited by people. But many others disagree. At the moment, TheGTAVerse's post has nearly 30,000 likes.
"That's gotta be a kid fr," says news account GTA6Plus in a Twitter reply that's already earned almost 2,000 likes on its own.
"Me when I see a kid on the pc version," says another popular reply, which includes a clip from the 1980s cult horror film Maniac, when a guy's head explodes like a beached whale.
This kind of, let's say, antisocial approach to children is exactly why the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 devs decided to exclude kids from their game. That alone makes me believe GTA 6 won't be any different from the rest of its franchise. But, after this many years, who knows what Rockstar has in store?
GTA 6 fan theories are now focusing on the smallest details, from a potential Manhunt tattoo to a background film made by GTA 5's Michael.
