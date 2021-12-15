GTA Online The Contract update brings fresh vehicles, weapons, locations, and more

The GTA Online The Contract update has now arrived in Los Santos, and it's brought a whole host of new content along with it. You'll start off by welcoming key GTA 5 figure Franklin Clinton back to the action, who in the years proceeding the single player campaign has set himself up as a "celebrity fixer" at his F. Clinton and Partner agency. He's been helping out the rich with their "rich folk problems" such as 'the kid stole a car' or 'the wife is screwing the tennis coach' (sound familiar?) but is itching to get his hands dirty again with some real work, so is hunting for a high-profile client to raise his profile.

The perfect opportunity arises in GTA Online when DJ Pooh connects Franklin to his close friend, the one and only Dr Dre. It transpires that while Dre was heading to the island of Cayo Perico last year his phone went missing, which not only contains some of his sought-after unreleased music but has now fallen into the wrong hands, so it's up to you to get it back. Join forces with Lamar Davies, Chop the Dog, and more familiar faces as you hunt down Dr Dre's precious tracks to put Franklin's agency back on the map. If you're looking for information on GTA Online The Contract update, here's everything we know about it.

GTA Online The Contract new properties

To get started on the missions available in GTA Online The Contract, you first need to receive a phone call from Lamar Davies then purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency property through the Dynasty 8 Executive Realty website. There are four different locations available for the following prices:

Little Seoul - $2,010,000

- $2,010,000 Vespucci Canals - $2,145,000

- $2,145,000 Rockford Hills - $2,415,000

- $2,415,000 Hawick - $2,830,000

You also have the option to add an Armory for $720,000 that gives you access to several unique new weapons plus upgrades to your existing guns, and a Vehicle Workshop for $800,000 where you can modify certain cars – currently the Bravado Buffalo STX, Dewbauchee Champion, Enus Deity, and Enus Jubilee.

GTA Online The Contract new missions

Once you've visited the Agency for the first time, you'll have the opportunity to begin Security Contracts from the computer in your office, until Franklin gets in touch to begin the GTA Online The Contract missions proper. As you progress you'll also unlock Payphone Hits, which are classic clandestine assassination contracts delivered via payphones around the city. Complete all of the VIP contracts for Dr Dre and you'll unlock the GTA Online Record A Studios building in the Rockford Hills, where you can undertake co-op missions with Franklin and Lamar or kick back in the smoking room.

GTA Online The Contract new vehicles

As with any substantial update to the game, a number of GTA Online new cars are being added to the available roster. Seven arrived with the initial launch, including the Enus Jubilee, which is a shiny weaponized luxury SUV with what looks like twin machine guns mounted in the grille, and the Dewbauchee Champion sports coupe that will no doubt be a speed demon. We've got details on all of these in our separate guide, plus several more hypercars and other luxury vehicles were spotted in the trailer, so you can expect them to be on the way over the upcoming weeks.

GTA Online The Contract new weapons

There are three new weapons available as part of the GTA Online The Contract update, with the main one being the Coil Compact EMP Launcher pictured above. This tactical weapon fires grenades that deliver an electromagnetic pulse, to wreak havoc with vehicles or other electrical devices. A modified version of the Coil GTA Online Stun Gun, which was previously only available in the single player campaign and the Diamond Casino Heist, has now been rolled out in Los Santos, along with the Vom Feuer Heavy Rifle to complete the new arsenal.

Although the Heavy Rifle can also be purchased at Ammu-Nation stores, the Compact EMP Launcher and Stun Gun can only be bought by speaking to the Requisitions Officer in the Armory of your Agency. The base weapons can be obtained for the following prices:

Pistols > Stun Gun - $345,000

- $345,000 Rifles > Heavy Rifle - $414,000

- $414,000 Heavy Weapons > Compact EMP Launcher - $483,000

GTA Online The Contract new locations

In addition to the new Celebrity Solutions Agency you set up, there are several more subtle changes to locations around Los Santos that you might not notice unless you go looking for them. If you head to Franklin's house up in the Vinewood Hills you'll see that it is now called "The Clintons" to reflect his family life – the plate on a car in the driveway reads TAN1SHA which heavily implies he got together with Tanisha Jackson – and although the (inaccessible) interior appears unchanged there is now a child's slide by the pool in the yard. Make your way to Chamberlain Hills north of the Arena and you'll find Lamar's new LD Organics business, where he distributes his herbal product.

GTA Online The Contract new radio station and music

As you'd expect with such a music-oriented update, GTA Online The Contract also features a whole boat-load of new tunes to cruise round Los Santos to. Firstly, there's the new radio station MOTOMAMI Los Santos hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, playing the following tracks:

Bad Gyal - A La Mía

La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans

Rauw Alejandro - Nubes

Arca - Machote

DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy

Armando - 100% of Disin' You

ROSALÍA - A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa' la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso

Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan - Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 - Dominicana

Aventura - Mi Corazoncito

DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Justice - Stress

Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell'em - Snap And Roll

In addition to that, two existing radio stations are also getting a significant update to their playlist, with the following music being added:

Radio Los Santos

2 Chainz - It's A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life

Cordae - Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live

French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

Future - Feed Me Dope

Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

Migos - Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer

Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Saweetie - My Type

Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

Vince Staples - Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL

Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It

TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie

West Coast Classics

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)

2Pac - Can't C Me

40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

50 Cent - In Da Club

50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin'

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil' Ghetto Boy

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello

JAY-Z - Trouble

Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive

