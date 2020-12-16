GTA Online Antennas locations: Where to find all the Still Slipping antennas for the new radio station

If you're searching for GTA Online antennas, then you were probably cruising around the streets of Mirror Park and heard the plea from Joy Orbison to help get new radio station Still Slipping Los Santos up and running. To do this, you need to locate GTA Online broken antennas around the island and repair them, to boost the signal and get their music out to the masses. These latest collectibles have arrived as part of the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist update, and there's plenty of RP and cash to be earned, plus a further undisclosed reward, for those who track down all the Still Slipping antennas. However, GTA Online covers a huge area and you don't want to spend hours seeking out these scarce beeping beacons, so we've got you covered with this guide to all of the GTA Online antennas locations.

GTA Online Antennas locations

(click map for larger version) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get started on your quest for GTA Online antennas, you first need to head to the Mirror Park area circled on the map above in a vehicle that can pick up radio stations. You'll then receive a pop up notification about fixing the GTA Online broken antennas to assist the initial set up of Still Slipping Los Santos, and can begin going around repairing them. Although all of these areas are accessible on foot, you can make the process much easier by grabbing a helicopter and flying between each of the GTA Online antennas locations, landing on rooftops where necessary. The 10 antennas can be repaired in any order, with the numbers below referring to the locations marked on the map. You'll know you're close to one when you hear the telltale beeping sound emitting from it.

GTA Online Antenna 1 - Cypress Flats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 1 is on the roof in the middle of the CMC factory.





GTA Online Antenna 2 - San Andreas / Goma St

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 2 is on the roof of the Vespucci Rooms building opposite the Vespucci beach workout area.





GTA Online Antenna 3 - Pacific Bluffs

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 3 is next to a much larger antenna on the northeast roof of the Kortz Center.





GTA Online Antenna 4 - Burton

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 4 is between two satellite dishes on the northeast roof of the Rockford Plaza.





GTA Online Antenna 5 - Vinewood Hills

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 5 is between two satellite dishes on the northeast roof of the Rockford Plaza.





GTA Online Antenna 6 - Grand Senora Desert

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 6 is next to a larger antenna on the hill just northwest of the Rebel Radio buildings.





GTA Online Antenna 7 - Sandy Shores

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 7 is outside the trailer next to Trevor's in Sandy Shores.





GTA Online Antenna 8 - Grapeseed

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 8 is inside a fenced area under a tall pole with a triangular top in a Grapeseed farm field.





GTA Online Antenna 9 - Mount Chiliad

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 9 is in the corner of the top station platform at the Mount Chiliad cable car.





GTA Online Antenna 10 - Paleto Bay

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online antenna 10 is on the roof of Fire Station No1 Blaine County.





GTA Online Antennas Rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For each of the GTA Online antennas you repair, you'll receive RP and an increasing amount of cash, which adds up to a total of GTA$250,000 by the time you've fixed all 10 of them. You'll also receive a text from Still Slipping Los Santos saying "Can't believe it! I've got some final set up to do, but we should be broadcasting to everyone soon. Thanks for your help. We've got some new promo merch at the printers and your name is first on the list." So, when the Still Slipping radio station officially goes live in the near future, you can expect to receive some additional clothing items in your wardrobe to rep the brand.

