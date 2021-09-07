Fortnite warning sign locations - Where to place them around Dirty Docks

If you’re stuck looking for Fortnite warning sign locations for one of Slone’s week 14 challenges, we can help you out. For this week’s legendary quest, one step requires you to place four warning signs about the impending alien mothership crash. There are four of these locations dotted around Dirty Docks on the east side of the Fortnite Island. To get this part of the quest done quickly and easily, we recommend landing at Dirty Docks if possible so that you can quickly place the four warning signs and then focus on getting a Victory Royale.

Fortnite warning sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 nears its end, you’ve got a few more things to do in week 14 to prepare for the Operation Sky Fire live event. For this challenge, you need to place four warning signs around Dirty Docks on the east side of the map. There are only four possible locations to place these signs too, but luckily, they’re all easy to find and get to, requiring no climbing or building. Using the map as a guide, head to the correct spots and then interact with them to place the Fortnite warning sign.

On the northwest street corner of the small factory building: The factory building is the one with the jagged roof slightly west of centre in Dirty Docks. This warning sign needs to be placed on the northwest street corner on the outside of the building. North of the small warehouse: There’s a small warehouse in the centre of Dirty Docks. One warning sign can be placed on the north side of this warehouse. East side of the parking lot: directly southwest of the small warehouse is a small parking lot with several empty spaces. On the east side, there is a sidewalk with a wall running along it. There will be a warning sign spot in the middle of this sidewalk. West of the orange cranes: Another warning sign can be found next to the orange cranes in the south of Dirty Docks. There is a curved white and yellow barrier next to one of these cranes, and the warning sign can be placed at the end of the barrier where it meets the concrete sidewalk.

In your next match, dive out the Battle Bus and head straight for Dirty Docks to make this easy for you. The four Fortnite warning sign locations are all easy to get to and don’t require any climbing, going inside structures, or building things. You can do this easily in a normal solo Battle Royale match or you can bring some friends for strength in number as you explore the docks. Getting this challenge done will get you 30,000 XP which will really help if you need to do some last-minute levelling before the Operation Sky Fire event and the start of Chapter 2 Season 8.

