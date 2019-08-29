Fortnite rotary phone, fork knife, and hilltop house locations: Where to search between them

Knowing where the Fortnite rotary phone, fork knife, and hilltop house locations are can be a big help, if you're working your way through the weekly challenges. If you're following the hefty description to search between a rotary phone, a fork knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters, then that can only mean you've prestiged your Fortnite Blockbuster challenges and moved on to the second wave of the mission. All of these landmarks have featured in previous challenges at some point, so you may already be familiar with their appearance in Fortnite, but if you need details on where to find the Fortnite rotary phone, fork knife, and hilltop house locations then read on and we'll show you where you need to search.

Search between a rotary phone, a fork knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters in Fortnite

When tracking down these landmarks, the rotary phone lives on the hill west of Fatal Fields, just inside the snow biome. The fork knife (see what they did there) refers to the cutlery-shaped excavations just northwest of Fatal Fields, while you'll find the hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters directly west of that location. Aim for somewhere between the three places, and you'll head towards the cabin west of Fatal Fields.

There are a few different patches of bare ground in this area, which makes it harder to say for certain where the battle stars will appear, but our money is on this small spot of mud next to a pile of rocks directly south of the cabin. Search between a rotary phone, a fork knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters in Fortnite at this location, then you can put a big tick next to that prestige challenge and pat yourself on the back.

