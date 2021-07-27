Fortnite wiretaps - Where to plant wiretaps at different key locations

This week you have to plant wiretaps at different key locations in Fortnite. But if you don't know where those locations are or what a wiretap even looks like, we can help.

You have to plant three wiretaps to finish this quest and there five different locations you can do this at. Fortunately there are always three wiretaps to place at each location so all you have to do is hit one of the key locations nearest you and you should be able to tick this off in one go. Obviously, in case you haven't guessed yet, the wiretaps themselves look like that blue outline up there - find one, interact with it and then move on to the next until you've placed all three and you'll be done in no time.

Fortnite Wiretaps location map

(Image credit: Epic)

As you can see there are five locations you can try to place wiretaps for this this Fortnite wiretap challenge. They're on more or less on the east side of the island:

Dinky Dish Dockside Dish Tunnel south of Retail Row House in Lazy Lake Defiant Dish

You're best bet then is to check the circle and pick a drop point near to one of these options. All five places have the three wiretaps you need so it doesn't matter where you go. Although our advice would be to pick one of the three dishes as they're usually more out of the way to help you avoid other players and have an almost line of sight route between wiretaps. If you get in quick and place them fast you should be able to get it done before most people even gear up.

Whatever map location you pick we've got the breakdown of the individual wiretap locations for each below:

Fortnite Wiretaps locations at Dinky Dish

(Image credit: Epic)

Base of the main radar dish. Base of the large yellow radio tower. Base of the small yellow radio tower with a dish on.

Fortnite Wiretaps locations at Dockside Dish

(Image credit: Epic)

Green radio tower in the south east corner Green radio tower on west side Base of main radio antenna

Fortnite Wiretaps locations at the Tunnel south of Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic)

Outside wall of gate office Rock outside fence Under the stairs near the sealed entrance

Fortnite Wiretaps locations at Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic)

Wall west of square swimming pool and Jonesy cutouts. Hedge east of pool By the benches north of the house near the dog house

Fortnite Wiretaps locations at Defiant Dish

(Image credit: Epic)

Blue radio tower on the south side Base of Central radar dish Blue Tower in the east side

