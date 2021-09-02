Fortnite Marigold's message from the dead drop locations are key to helping her take care of the mole problem, which the Imagined Order is currently struggling to deal with. After contending with damaged equipment and stolen intel, it's clear that the IO has been compromised, and using a dead drop is the only way for Marigold to communicate with you covertly in Fortnite so the next steps can be undertaken without giving the game away to the enemy.

If all of this cloak and dagger espionage sounds familiar, it's because there were some dead drops to interact with back in Week 2 of this season. If you don't remember them from that previous assignment, they look like tree stumps with a safe mounted in the top – not exactly inconspicuous, but apparently secretive enough to avoid detection when passing on hidden transmissions. If you're ready to get Fortnite Marigold's message from the dead drop, then here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite Marigold's message from the dead drop locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

While the previous dead drops were dotted around Weeping Woods, the Fortnite Marigold's message from the dead drop locations can be found in the area to the west of Lazy Lake near the Primal Pond landmark. We've marked all three of these dead drops on the map below:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Under the large tree to the north of Primal Pond Up the hill to the south of Primal Pond, near a large rune stone Up the hill east of the tall pagoda building, by a rock overlooking Lazy Lake

You only need to visit one of these Fortnite Marigold's message from the dead drop locations to get the instructions on how to deal with the mole, so head to whichever is most convenient from your arrival direction. Interact with the modified tree stump to get the message and this quest is completed, putting you and the Imagined Order one step closer to resolving their current issues.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Alien Nanites | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite Trespassers | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Abductors | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien eggs | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite Ferrari | Fortnite bus stop | Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement | Fortnite cat food pallet | Fortnite Superman quests | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite Free Guy quests