Fortnite lonely recliner, radio station, and outdoor movie theater locations and where to visit them

It's time to go on another sightseeing tour around the island, and for this one you need to visit the Fortnite lonely recliner, radio station, and outdoor movie theater locations. These are all found towards the northeast quadrant of the island, though if you're rattling through the Fortnite Cameo vs Chic challenges then you probably don't want to spend a lot of time wandering around that area searching for them. Fret not, weary Fortnite traveller, as we've already done the leg work for you, so paying a visit to these three places should be a mere breeze. Follow our guidance below, and we'll lead you to each of the Fortnite lonely recliner, radio station, and outdoor movie theater locations, so you can collect your virtual stamps from them all and move on.

Fortnite lonely recliner, radio station, and outdoor movie theater locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the locations of a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater on the map above, as they're not the easiest places to find. Although these are all Fortnite landmarks, they've not been given their official names for this challenge so you may not recognise them at first. The lonely recliner is simply referred to as Chair, the radio station is named FN Radio, and the outdoor movie theater is of course Risky Reels, which should be the most recognisable of the three. If you prefer map co-ordinates, here's where you can go to find them all:

G4 - Lonely Recliner (Chair)

- Lonely Recliner (Chair) F2 - Radio Station (FN Radio)

- Radio Station (FN Radio) E3/4 - Outdoor Movie Theater (Risky Reels)

