Where are Fortnite Item Donation Boards and how do they work

The Fortnite Item Donation Boards are a recent addition to the battle royale, and they provide an opportunity for weapons and items to return from the vault as well as a route for new additions such as the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle to enter the fray. These boards provide access to a voting system, where players donate gold bars to fund either of two choices, and whichever option reaches 100% funding first earns an immediate appearance in Fortnite. As a player, it's up to you if you want to participate in this process as you could just ignore it completely, but if there's a particular option that you feel deserves your backing then we've got details on where you'll find the Fortnite Item Donation Boards and instructions for how they work.

Where are the Fortnite Item Donation Boards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of 15 Fortnite Item Donation Boards available, which we've marked on the map above. These are all found at named locations, with the exception of Coral Castle and Weeping Woods, though there are a couple of extra ones near Lockie's Lighthouse and Stealthy Stronghold to make up for that. You'll know when you're close to one as you'll see the icon of a money bag with a $ symbol on it – though be aware that the same icon is also used for the separate Fortnite Turret Donation Boards.

How to use Fortnite Item Donation Boards to contribute to the War Effort

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you approach one of the Fortnite Item Donation Boards and interact with the gold bar deposit bin beside it, you'll be presented with a choice between the two weapons or items currently facing the player vote, along with a percentage of how close each of them are to reaching their funding goal. Each vote you place costs 50 gold bars, and you can submit as many votes as you like for either (or both) choices as long as you can afford it.

There is an added bonus to using the Fortnite Item Donation Boards, as for each vote you place the board will 'pay out' a stack of three small shield potions, which are particularly handy when you're taking on enemies in combat or heading into the endgame. Remember to use your votes wisely, as once one weapon or item reaches 100% funding it will be unlocked for use immediately, but the other will disappear and may not be seen again for a long time.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Color Bottles | Fortnite Sideways | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Symbiotes